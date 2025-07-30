Previous
Dahlia drama by edorreandresen
Photo 3561

Dahlia drama

Drama starts where logic ends.
-Ram Charan
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Dramatic and beautiful!
July 31st, 2025  
Lisa V.
This is very dramatic. What a beautiful image, how it fills the frame.
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact