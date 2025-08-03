Sign up
Previous
Photo 3565
Smoky shapes
Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future.
-Robert H. Schuller
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
976% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd August 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smoke
,
kayak
,
south bar lake
