Previous
Photo 3567
A lift
Skip and the guys are working on the Empire faux lighthouse this morning. Fun to see the SkyTrak in use.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8290
photos
106
followers
103
following
977% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th August 2025 9:04am
Tags
park
,
empire
,
lighthouse
,
harriger
,
skytrak
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot!
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool working shot
August 6th, 2025
