A lift by edorreandresen
A lift

Skip and the guys are working on the Empire faux lighthouse this morning. Fun to see the SkyTrak in use.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot!
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool working shot
August 6th, 2025  
