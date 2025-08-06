Sign up
Previous
Photo 3568
Hello!
Kernie dropped by to say hello! He misses his regular appearances and his 15 minutes of fame!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th July 2025 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
kermit
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks as if he has quite a lot to say there!
August 7th, 2025
