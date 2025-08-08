Previous
Sandcastle by edorreandresen
Photo 3570

Sandcastle

“Like a sandcastle, all is temporary. Build it, tend it, enjoy it. And when the time comes, let it go.”
~ Jack Kornfield
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
