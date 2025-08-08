Sign up
Previous
Photo 3570
Sandcastle
“Like a sandcastle, all is temporary. Build it, tend it, enjoy it. And when the time comes, let it go.”
~ Jack Kornfield
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8296
photos
106
followers
103
following
978% complete
View this month »
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
Latest from all albums
3567
4723
3568
4724
3569
4725
3570
4726
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th August 2025 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
shore
,
lake michigan
,
sandcastle
