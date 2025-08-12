Sign up
Photo 3574
Bad Boy
Kermie wanted to go for a ride when we were shopping at Tractor Supply today. He looked so winsome on this mower!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8304
photos
106
followers
103
following
979% complete
Tags
mower
,
kermit
,
kermie
,
bad boy
