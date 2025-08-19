Sign up
Photo 3581
Gold Fox Loop
A neat walking path that the owners created right near the cabin. It's just off the little put-put golf course. Lots of fun outdoor features! Horse shoes too.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
Photo Details
Tags
path
,
gold fox loop
