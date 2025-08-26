Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3588
Skipper
“Happiness is a gift and the trick is not to expect it, but to delight in it when it comes.”
- Charles Dickens
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8332
photos
106
followers
103
following
983% complete
View this month »
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
Latest from all albums
3585
4741
3586
4742
3587
4743
3588
4744
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th August 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sweet pea
,
silver-spotted skipper
Barb
ace
Beautiful photo and apt quote for my life experience today! 🥰
August 27th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A beautiful image
August 27th, 2025
Lisa V.
Great details and love the quote.
August 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close