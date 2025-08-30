Previous
Shadow bouquet by edorreandresen
Shadow bouquet

It was a terrific last Farmers Market of the season! The flowers were splendid! I'm grateful!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shadows and image.
August 31st, 2025  
