Photo 3593
Beautiful
This is the last bouquet from the Farmers Market this summer. Talk about going out on a high note, it is amazing!
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
984% complete
View this month »
Tags
bouquet
,
cosmos
,
sunflowers
Issi Bannerman
So nice and bright!
September 1st, 2025
Shirley
Very cheery
September 1st, 2025
