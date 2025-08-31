Previous
Beautiful by edorreandresen
Photo 3593

Beautiful

This is the last bouquet from the Farmers Market this summer. Talk about going out on a high note, it is amazing!
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
984% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So nice and bright!
September 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Very cheery
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact