Photo 3596
Lake Sky Clouds
How sweet to be a Cloud. Floating in the Blue!
-A. A. Milne
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8348
photos
106
followers
103
following
985% complete
View this month »
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
Latest from all albums
3593
4749
3594
4750
3595
4751
3596
4752
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st September 2025 9:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
lake michigan
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
