Photo 3598
Gale force
Fun photo moment on the beach. Wind gusts to 35 mph and blowing sand. I took a couple of quick shots which really don't show off the waves which were supposed to be 5-10 feet.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8352
photos
106
followers
103
following
985% complete
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
5th September 2025 4:05am
Tags
wind
,
empire
,
lake michigan
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
