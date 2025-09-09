Previous
Sandy Selfie by edorreandresen
Photo 3602

Sandy Selfie

Ha-ha! The tilt saves me from the wonky horizon line that I cannot straighten in this challenge. SOOC is a learning curve.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...


Photo Details

Dorothy
Good one!
September 10th, 2025  
