Photo 3602
Sandy Selfie
Ha-ha! The tilt saves me from the wonky horizon line that I cannot straighten in this challenge. SOOC is a learning curve.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
shadow
,
beach
,
selfie
,
lake michigan
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
Dorothy
ace
Good one!
September 10th, 2025
