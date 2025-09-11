Sign up
Photo 3604
Foreground
Start with the foreground. Compositions fail when the foreground is treated as an afterthought.
-Robert Genn
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8364
photos
106
followers
102
following
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3601
4757
3602
4758
4759
3603
3604
4760
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
11th September 2025 2:10am
Tags
yellow
,
goldenrod
,
nifty fifty
,
sleeping bear
,
dune climb
,
nf-sooc-2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
September 12th, 2025
