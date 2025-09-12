Sign up
Previous
Photo 3605
Baby Snapper
What a fun afternoon! Nine snapping turtle babies hatched in the front yard and were escorted down to the lake. Nature is amazing!
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th September 2025 2:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
nifty fifty
,
snapping turtle
,
nf-sooc-2025
Shirley
ace
So cute not so if you get your finger in their mouth lol
September 13th, 2025
