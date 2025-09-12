Previous
Baby Snapper by edorreandresen
Photo 3605

Baby Snapper

What a fun afternoon! Nine snapping turtle babies hatched in the front yard and were escorted down to the lake. Nature is amazing!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
987% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
So cute not so if you get your finger in their mouth lol
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact