Photo 3608
Beach Ducky
Ducky and I had a fun beach walk today. Beautiful!
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th September 2025 5:06am
Tags
beach
ducky
lake michigan
nifty fifty
nf-sooc-2025
Shirley
ace
lol love. It
September 16th, 2025
