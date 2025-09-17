Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3610
Mossy Duck
“But the world is still unpredictable and still we survive by the grace of chance and the strength of our choices.”
― Robin Wall Kimmerer, "Gathering Moss"
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8376
photos
105
followers
102
following
989% complete
View this month »
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
Latest from all albums
3607
4763
3608
4764
4765
3609
3610
4766
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th September 2025 4:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
duck
,
moss
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close