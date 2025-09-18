Sign up
Previous
Photo 3611
Green light
Keep a green tree in your heart and perhaps the singing bird will come.
-Lois Lowry
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8378
photos
105
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th September 2025 4:53am
Tags
green
,
trees
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
Shirley
A lovely shade of green
September 19th, 2025
