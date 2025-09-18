Previous
Green light by edorreandresen
Photo 3611

Green light

Keep a green tree in your heart and perhaps the singing bird will come.

-Lois Lowry
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A lovely shade of green
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact