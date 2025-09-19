Previous
Fall by edorreandresen
Photo 3612

Fall

The magic of fall! I had to look super closely to see the spider web holding the leaf. How fun!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact