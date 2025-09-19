Sign up
Previous
Photo 3612
Fall
The magic of fall! I had to look super closely to see the spider web holding the leaf. How fun!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8380
photos
105
followers
102
following
989% complete
View this month »
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
Latest from all albums
4765
3609
3610
4766
3611
4767
4768
3612
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th September 2025 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
fall
,
oak
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
