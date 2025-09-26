Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3619
Calm
Great events make me quiet and calm; it is only trifles that irritate my nerves.
-Queen Victoria
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8394
photos
106
followers
98
following
991% complete
View this month »
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
Latest from all albums
4772
3616
4773
3617
4774
3618
3619
4775
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th September 2025 12:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
lake
,
nifty fifty
,
nf-sooc-2025
John Falconer
ace
Lovely scenery and capture
September 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful scene
September 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close