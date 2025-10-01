Previous
Single by edorreandresen
Photo 3624

Single

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.
-Rabindranath Tagore
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact