Previous
Photo 3625
Kermie on a stick
What's courage but having faith instead of fear.
-Michael J. Fox
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8406
photos
107
followers
99
following
993% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th September 2025 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stick
,
sitting
,
kermit
,
frankfort
,
kermie
Chris Cook
ace
Such a fun image.
October 3rd, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Kermie! You made me smile!
October 3rd, 2025
