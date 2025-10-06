Previous
Sunrise by edorreandresen
Sunrise

I wandered out onto the balcony with my coffee and caught this amazing sunrise! Lucky me! I've had fun cat sitting sweet Cali. She lives in an amazing condo.
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
October 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Stunning!
October 7th, 2025  
