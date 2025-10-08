Previous
Three by edorreandresen
Photo 3631

Three

Dahlia Dave's dahlias are still going strong. This is a beautiful part of a bouquet at the library.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
994% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Lovely detail
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact