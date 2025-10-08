Sign up
Previous
Photo 3631
Three
Dahlia Dave's dahlias are still going strong. This is a beautiful part of a bouquet at the library.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8418
photos
109
followers
100
following
994% complete
View this month »
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
Latest from all albums
3628
4784
3629
4785
3630
4786
3631
4787
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th October 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
dahlias
Shirley
ace
Lovely detail
October 9th, 2025
