Previous
Photo 3632
Empire rocks
Photographs, while silent can speak eloquently both to us and about us.
-Matei Glass
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8420
photos
109
followers
100
following
995% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th September 2025 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
empire
,
painted
