Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3633
Determined
Stay focused and stay determined. Don't look to anyone else to be your determination - have self-determination. It will take you very far.
-Justice Smith
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8422
photos
108
followers
100
following
995% complete
View this month »
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Latest from all albums
3630
4786
3631
4787
3632
4788
3633
4789
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th September 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
cement
,
crack
,
sedum
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture and quote
October 11th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely captured.
October 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close