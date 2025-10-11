Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3634
Seats
The mind can absorb no more than the seat can endure.
-Morton Blackwell
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8424
photos
108
followers
100
following
995% complete
View this month »
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
Latest from all albums
3631
4787
3632
4788
3633
4789
3634
4790
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th October 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
chairs
,
seats
,
row
Chris Cook
ace
More seats! You and I should get together on this.
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close