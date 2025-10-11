Previous
Seats by edorreandresen
Photo 3634

Seats

The mind can absorb no more than the seat can endure.

-Morton Blackwell
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
More seats! You and I should get together on this.
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact