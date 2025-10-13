Previous
Dodge by edorreandresen
Photo 3636

Dodge

I noticed this snazzy red truck in the grocery parking lot. The license plate said, "Collector THE 54 Wisconsin.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
996% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture.
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact