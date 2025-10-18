Sign up
Photo 3641
Tiny
I noticed this little beauty whilst I was wandering the yard and woods looking for a photo.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
fall
weed
fleabane
Walks @ 7
ace
Very delicate
October 19th, 2025
