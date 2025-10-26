Sign up
Previous
Photo 3649
Fall ICM
All creative activity begins with movement.
-Joseph C Zinker
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th October 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
icm
John Falconer
ace
Really well done. Thanks.
October 27th, 2025
