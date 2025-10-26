Previous
Fall ICM by edorreandresen
Photo 3649

Fall ICM

All creative activity begins with movement.

-Joseph C Zinker
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
999% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Really well done. Thanks.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact