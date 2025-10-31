Previous
Forward by edorreandresen
Photo 3654

Forward

Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them - that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.
-Lao Tzu
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact