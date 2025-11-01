Previous
Singular by edorreandresen
Photo 3655

Singular

To free us from the expectations of others, to give us back to ourselves - there lies the great, singular power of self-respect.
-Joan Didion
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Simple and wonderful!!!
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact