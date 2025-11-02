Sign up
Photo 3656
Photo 3656
Skirted Tree
“If you would know strength and patience, welcome the company of trees.”
― Hal Borland
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8468
photos
110
followers
101
following
1001% complete
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3653
4809
3654
4810
3655
4811
3656
4812
Views
3
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th October 2025 4:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
milkweed
