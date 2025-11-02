Previous
Skirted Tree by edorreandresen
Photo 3656

Skirted Tree

“If you would know strength and patience, welcome the company of trees.”

― Hal Borland
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact