Previous
Bowlo Kermie by edorreandresen
Photo 3658

Bowlo Kermie

Kermie spied the photoshoot with the yarn on the table and wanted to get in on the action!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1002% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
I love how happy Kermit always is! Brings a smile! 😁 He's very photogenic, too! ♥️
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact