Previous
Photo 3659
Leaf and droplets
True joy of nature is when every drop of water shines like a pearl.
-Anamika Mishra
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8474
photos
110
followers
102
following
1002% complete
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3656
4812
3657
4813
3658
4814
3659
4815
Views
4
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th November 2025 1:33pm
Tags
leaf
,
fall
,
droplets
