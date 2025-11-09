Sign up
Previous
Photo 3663
8 inches
Another snowy view! To the right of the base of the feeder is a black squirrel digging for seed. The black ones seem to mind the snow the least today.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
snow
,
black
,
squirrel
,
birdfeeder
Aimee Ann
Fantastic snowy capture
November 10th, 2025
