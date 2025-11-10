Sign up
Previous
Photo 3664
Snowy oak
Today's mighty oak is just yesterday's nut, that held its ground.
-David Icke
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8484
photos
111
followers
102
following
1003% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th November 2025 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
leaves
,
oak
