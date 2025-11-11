Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3665
Dot
Everything starts from a dot.
-Wassily Kandinsky
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8486
photos
111
followers
102
following
1004% complete
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3662
4818
3663
4819
4820
3664
3665
4821
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
6th February 2013 9:11am
Tags
car
,
blue
,
dot
,
frost
Issi Bannerman
ace
Clever!
November 12th, 2025
