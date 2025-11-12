Previous
Swings by edorreandresen
Photo 3666

Swings

I was walking through the play area at the beach and noticed that the swings were swinging in the wind. Cool!
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
