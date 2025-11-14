Sign up
Previous
Photo 3668
One
"I feel a great regard for trees; they represent age and beauty and the miracles of life and growth."
― Louise Dickinson Rich
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
0
Tags
tree
,
hill
,
lake michigan
,
dune
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 15th, 2025
