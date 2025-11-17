Sign up
Photo 3671
I love this one out of focus and all! When I walked down to the lake the dear deer scattered. Well, except for Boss Mama and she gave me the hairy eyeball and stamped.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th November 2025 5:11pm
Tags
woods
,
deer
,
lake
,
running
