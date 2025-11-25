Sign up
Previous
Photo 3679
Berries
The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow.
-Robert Tew
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8514
photos
111
followers
102
following
1007% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th November 2025 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
berries
,
hawthorn tree
,
haws
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the bright colored berries very much!
November 26th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2025
