Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3682
Ivan
Ivan is pleased that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8520
photos
111
followers
102
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
Latest from all albums
3679
4835
3680
4836
3681
4837
3682
4838
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
15th November 2020 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turkey
,
ivan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close