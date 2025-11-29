Sign up
Previous
Photo 3683
Rays
"Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye."
-Helen Keller
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8522
photos
111
followers
102
following
1009% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th September 2020 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
rays
,
lake michgan
