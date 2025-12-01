Previous
Snow Topped by edorreandresen
Snow Topped

Advice is like snow - the softer it falls, the longer it dwells upon, and the deeper it sinks into the mind.
-Samuel Taylor Coleridge
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

@edorreandresen
