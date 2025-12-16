Previous
Snow sand beach by edorreandresen
Photo 3700

Snow sand beach

The snow and sand combination this year is unique and beautiful!
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Wylie ace
It does look very odd to me, how amazing. Beautiful shot.
December 17th, 2025  
