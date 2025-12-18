Sign up
Previous
Photo 3702
Stars
“Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.”
– Winnie The Pooh (such a wise little bear)
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
3
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8560
photos
111
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th December 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blue
,
ornament
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a wise little bear
December 19th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely.
December 19th, 2025
