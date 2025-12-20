Previous
Oopie boots by edorreandresen
Photo 3704

Oopie boots

Gotta love that photo you did not know you had. I giggled at this one, removed part of my finger and here you go. A bit fuzzy and no sense of the wicked wind but a fun reminder for me!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1014% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact