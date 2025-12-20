Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3704
Oopie boots
Gotta love that photo you did not know you had. I giggled at this one, removed part of my finger and here you go. A bit fuzzy and no sense of the wicked wind but a fun reminder for me!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8564
photos
111
followers
101
following
1014% complete
View this month »
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
Latest from all albums
3701
4857
3702
4858
4859
3703
3704
4860
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th December 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sand
,
boots
,
wind
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close