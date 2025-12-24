Sign up
Previous
Photo 3708
Sand drips
To see a world in a grain of sand and heaven in a wild flower Hold infinity in the palm of your hand and eternity in an hour.
-William Blake
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8572
photos
111
followers
102
following
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
drips
,
lake michigan
Wylie
ace
Sand drop castles are always fun. Great spotting here.
December 25th, 2025
