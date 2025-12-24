Previous
Sand drips by edorreandresen
Photo 3708

Sand drips

To see a world in a grain of sand and heaven in a wild flower Hold infinity in the palm of your hand and eternity in an hour.
-William Blake
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1015% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Sand drop castles are always fun. Great spotting here.
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact