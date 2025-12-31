Previous
Happy New Year! by edorreandresen
Photo 3715

Happy New Year!

And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.
-Rainer Maria Rilke
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1017% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact